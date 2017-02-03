Boomer & Carton: It Wouldn’t Be A Football Friday Without Tim Tebow

Jack of all trades Tim Tebow took time out of his busy schedule to hang out with Boomer and Craig on Radio Row in Houston on Friday.
The Mets’ farmhand updated the guys on his aspiring baseball career and also reflected on his football playing days. That included his short stint with the Patriots and his college success at the University of Florida.
Tebow later reacted to some comments Boomer made a long time ago, and, as expected, had only nice things to say to the Blonde Bombers and his grudge-holding partner.
A must-listen as always.