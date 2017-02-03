Transit Alert: Downed Wires Snarl NJ TRANSIT Service In Matawan, NJ | Check NJT | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: It Wouldn’t Be A Football Friday Without Tim Tebow

February 3, 2017 6:12 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Jack of all trades Tim Tebow took time out of his busy schedule to hang out with Boomer and Craig on Radio Row in Houston on Friday.

The Mets’ farmhand updated the guys on his aspiring baseball career and also reflected on his football playing days. That included his short stint with the Patriots and his college success at the University of Florida.

Tebow later reacted to some comments Boomer made a long time ago, and, as expected, had only nice things to say to the Blonde Bombers and his grudge-holding partner.

A must-listen as always.

