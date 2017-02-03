Boomer & Carton: One More Football Friday

February 3, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig kicked off Friday’s show from Radio Row in Houston by describing the lack of buzz for Super Bowl LI compared to previous games.

That didn’t stop the guys from breaking down the most interesting storylines heading into Sunday’s showdown between the Patriots and Falcons.

The boys looked at a few prop bets, some more ridiculous than others, and Craig gave the Pats an idea for what, in his opinion, would be the biggest story in NFL history.

Have a listen.

