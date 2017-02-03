Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 3, 2017

Friday’s “Moment of the Day” featured DeMarcus Ware teaching the guys about sexual cleaning.
Boomer and Craig spent most of the morning on Radio Row talking to great guests, including Tim Tebow. Plenty of former and current players stopped by as well to preview Super Bowl LI one last time.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
