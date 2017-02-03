Arson Suspect Torched Chip Display In Brownsville Grocery Store, Fled On MTA Bus; Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for an arson suspect who was caught on surveillance cameras going through a Brooklyn supermarket and setting things on fire — including an entire rack of chips.

TV 10/55’s Brian Conybeare was in Brownsville on Friday, where he spoke to the manager of the Food Bazaar on Junius Street.

Store surveillance shows a boy in a hooded parka setting fire to a store display of chips. Within two minutes the entire display rack went up in smoke and flames as store workers struggled to try and put the fire out.

They eventually got a hose to douse the flames, but the boy had already set three more fires in different aisles of the same store. The manager and his customers couldn’t believe what was happening.

“All we know was there was a whole big commotion, whole lot of smoke filled the store and it was just scary,” assistant manager Courtney Moore said,

The alleged arsonist appeared to be quite young.

“Twelve or thirteen, old enough to know better,” she said.

Thankfully no one was hurt. Police were searching for the boy who ran out of the store, hopped on an MTA bus, and disappeared.

Store workers said they hope he’s caught before he sets fire to anything else.