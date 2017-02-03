CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

De Blasio Appears At Gunfire Free Queensbridge Houses To Announce Anti-Violence Initiative

February 3, 2017 8:37 PM
Filed Under: Bill de Blasio, Mayor's Office To Prevent Gun Violence, NYPD, Queensbridge houses, Sonia Rincon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio was at the Queensbridge Houses on Friday, to announce the creation of the Mayor’s Office To Prevent Gun Violence.

As 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported, there was not a single shooting or homicide at the Queensbridge houses in 2016.

“Not so many years ago the sound of gunfire was common in this development. It’s been a year of golden silence,” the mayor said.

De Blasio thanked the growing partnership between the NYPD and teams of trained violence interrupters who step into conflicts and defuse them without guns.

Kay Baine leads one of those organizations and said the job is stressful but rewarding. He’s drawn from life experience.

“You get to use some of the mistakes and some of the things you’ve done so terribly wrong in your life, and then some of the positive choices to influence a young person,” he said.

The mayor said the city will dedicate $16-million a year to the effort and expand on the strategies with a new office of gun violence prevention.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia