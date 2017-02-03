Transit Alert: Downed Wires Snarl NJ TRANSIT Service In Matawan, NJ | Check NJT | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police Arrest Suspected ‘Large-Scale’ Marijuana Dealer In Suffolk County

February 3, 2017 10:22 AM

EAST NORTPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities have arrested a “large-scale marijuana dealer” in Suffolk County, Police Commissioner Tim Sini announced Thursday.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a home on Larkfield Road in East Northport, where Sini said they seized 106 pounds of marijuana and a loaded illegal shotgun.

“You’re dealing with large scale marijuana traffickers — they attract violence, they often attract home invasions because there’s a lot of money in this business,” Sini said.

Residents are asked to report drug dealing in their community by calling the police department’s narcotics hotline at 631-852-NARC.

