Police Arrest Suspected ‘Large-Scale’ Marijuana Dealer In Suffolk County

EAST NORTPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities have arrested a “large-scale marijuana dealer” in Suffolk County, Police Commissioner Tim Sini announced Thursday.
Authorities executed a search warrant at a home on Larkfield Road in East Northport, where Sini said they seized 106 pounds of marijuana and a loaded illegal shotgun.
“You’re dealing with large scale marijuana traffickers — they attract violence, they often attract home invasions because there’s a lot of money in this business,” Sini said.
Residents are asked to report drug dealing in their community by calling the police department’s narcotics hotline at 631-852-NARC.