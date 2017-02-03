CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

A Look At How High-Powered Offenses Have Fared In Super Bowls

History Shows Gaudy Regular Season Point Totals Have Rarely Led To World Championships February 3, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Super Bowl LI

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Falcons will ride one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history into Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta put up 540 points during the regular season, ninth most all-time and the fourth most of any team to reach the Super Bowl.

We decided to take a look at how some of the other historically high-powered offenses fared in the Super Bowl throughout the years. What we found isn’t exactly encouraging for the Falcons: Teams with offenses that scored 500 or more points are 4-7 in the Super Bowl — and just 1-5 since 2001.

The Winners


1994 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young scrambles away from San Diego Chargers defender Chris Mims in Super Bowl XXIX. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young scrambles away from San Diego Chargers defender Chris Mims in Super Bowl XXIX. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)

Steve Young won the MVP and Jerry Rice amassed 1,499 yards and 13 touchdowns on 112 receptions as the 49ers (13-3) scored 505 points in the regular season. They delivered in Super Bowl XXIX, too, beating up on the San Diego Chargers, 49-26. Between the regular season and playoffs, the Niners scored at least 30 points in 13 of their 19 games.

1998 DENVER BRONCOS

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway pumps his fists in celebration of Howard Griffith's second-half touchdown during Super Bowl XXXIII against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway pumps his fists in celebration of Howard Griffith’s second-half touchdown during Super Bowl XXXIII against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)

It was John Elway’s final season, Terrell Davis rushed for 2,000 yards, and Rod Smith and Ed McCaffrey each surpassed 1,000 yards. While the Broncos scored an impressive 501 points, their accomplishments were overshadowed by the Vikings’ record-setting offense that year (556 points). But Minnesota fell just short of reaching the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Broncos went on to beat the “Dirty Bird” Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII, 34-19.

1999 ST. LOUIS RAMS

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt holds the ball in celebration of his touchdown catch during Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (Photo by Tony Ranze/AFP/Getty Images)

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt holds the ball in celebration of his touchdown catch during Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (Photo by Tony Ranze/AFP/Getty Images)

The “Greatest Show on Turf” went 13-3 and scored at least 30 points in 12 of 16 regular season games. That year’s NFL MVP, Kurt Warner, came out of nowhere to pass for 4,353 yards and 41 touchdowns, while Marshall Faulk had 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, and wideouts Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt made life miserable for defensive backs. Despite all the hype, accolades and points (526 in the regular season), the Rams needed a clutch Mike Jones tackle of Kevin Dyson just before the goal line to beat the Titans, 23-16, in Super Bowl XXXIV.

2009 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLIV. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLIV. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With Drew Brees at the controls, the Saints scored 510 points en route to a 13-3 regular season. Their high-octane offense sputtered early against Indianapolis in Super Bowl XLIV, scoring just six points in the first half. But New Orleans recovered in the second half to beat Peyton Manning and the Colts, 31-17.

The Losers


1983 WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann of the Washington Redskins charges off with the ball during Super Bowl XVIII against the Los Angeles Raiders. (Photo by Allsport)

Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann of the Washington Redskins charges off with the ball during Super Bowl XVIII against the Los Angeles Raiders. (Photo by Allsport)

Led by quarterback Joe Theismann, running back John Riggins and wide receiver Charlie Brown, the 14-2 Redskins scored a then-record 541 points. Despite scoring at least 27 points in all but one regular season game, that offense went AWOL in Super Bowl XVIII, as the Skins were crushed by the Los Angeles Raiders, 38-9.

1984 MIAMI DOLPHINS

Dolphins wide receiver Mark Clayton makes a completion to set up a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Dolphins wide receiver Mark Clayton makes a completion to set up a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

In just his second season in the NFL, quarterback Dan Marino passed for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns — records that stood for a couple of decades. The Dolphins went 14-2, and no team was able to hold them under 21 points — until they met San Francisco in Super Bowl XIX. Final score: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16.

2001 ST. LOUIS RAMS

St. Louis Rams' quarterback Kurt Warner lies on the turf after being sacked by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)

St. Louis Rams’ quarterback Kurt Warner lies on the turf after being sacked by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)

Despite being heavy favorites against the Patriots, Warner & Co. didn’t fare as well in their second Super Bowl. The Rams’ offense was still dominant that 14-2 season, averaging 418 yards per game and scoring 503 points, but they produced their second-lowest point total of the season in Super Bowl XXXVI, falling 20-17 in the game that launched New England’s dynasty.

2007 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots looks on during Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots looks on during Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Speaking of the Pats, their dynasty hasn’t been without its potholes. New England went 16-0 in the regular season and scored a whopping 589 points. Tom Brady passed for 4,806 yards and a then-record 50 touchdowns — 23 of them to Randy Moss. But the Giants shocked the Patriots, 17-14, in Super Bowl XLII, depriving New England of history.

2011 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Julian Edelman (11) and Aaron Hernandez of the New England Patriots celebrate after a play against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLVI. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman (11) and Aaron Hernandez of the New England Patriots celebrate after a play against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLVI. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Patriots’ offense in 2011 wasn’t quite as dominant as the unit from four years earlier, but it was still very good. Throwing to Wes Welker, Rob Gronkowski and Aaaon Hernandez (yes, him), Brady passed for a career-high 5,235 yards, and New England (13-3 in the regular season) scored 513 points. But in what seemed like a rerun in the Super Bowl, New England’s offense didn’t show up when it counted most and lost again to the underdog Giants, 21-17.

2013 DENVER BRONCOS

Quarterback Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos looks to pass in against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLVIII. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Quarterback Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos looks to pass in against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLVIII. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Broncos (13-3 in the regular season) set an NFL record by scoring 606 points — which included eclipsing 50 three different times. Peyton Manning, who was 37 at the time, set NFL records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns. Statistically, it was the greatest offense in NFL history. But in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seahawks, the mighty Denver offense mustered just one touchdown in a 43-8 shellacking at MetLife Stadium.

2015 CAROLINA PANTHERS

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos forces Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers to fumble the ball during Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos forces Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers to fumble the ball during Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Led by league MVP Cam Newton, the Panthers not only scored 500 points, but they entered the Super Bowl particularly hot offensively, having put up 33 or more points in eight of their previous nine games. But up against a great Broncos defense in Super Bowl 50, Newton completed just 44 percent of his passes and Carolina scored its fewest points of the season in a 24-10 loss.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia