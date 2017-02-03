French Soldier Shoots Armed Attacker Outside Louvre Museum

PARIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — One of the biggest tourist attractions in Paris was evacuated Friday after a soldier was attacked by someone carrying two machetes.
Police said when the man was told he couldn’t enter a shopping mall near the Louvre Museum with two backpacks, he pulled out a knife and attacked.
A soldier shot the attacker, who police said shouted “Allahu akbar,” or “God is great,” and seriously wounded him.
French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet says a second person also was arrested but it is unclear whether that person was linked to the attack.
The Louvre has been closed and the area around it has been cordoned off.
Here at home, the NYPD said it is monitoring the situation.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)