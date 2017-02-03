Mets Re-Sign Righty Reliever Fernando Salas

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets are bringing back reliable reliever Fernando Salas.
According to WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman, New York and the right-hander have reached an agreement on a contract, pending a physical. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
The Mets acquired Salas from the Los Angeles Angels in an Aug. 31 trade. In 17 appearances with New York, he pitched 17 1/3 innings and had a 2.08 ERA.
Salas, 31, has appeared in at least 57 games in all but one year since his 2010 rookie season. His career ERA is 3.84.
MORE: Kallet: Cespedes Sets Great Example With Early Arrival In Florida
Salas will be part of a bullpen that also includes Addison Reed, Hansel Robles and closer Jeurys Familia, although Familia is expected to be suspended to start the season following his arrest on a domestic violence charge. A judge dismissed the charge against Familia, but he still faces discipline from Major League Baseball.
The Mets are also still in the hunt to re-sign free agent lefty Jerry Blevins, Heyman reported.
New York also has signed reliever Tom Gorzelanny to a minor league contract, Heyman reported Friday.