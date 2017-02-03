CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Mets Re-Sign Righty Reliever Fernando Salas

February 3, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Fernando Salas, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Mets are bringing back reliable reliever Fernando Salas.

According to WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman, New York and the right-hander have reached an agreement on a contract, pending a physical. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The Mets acquired Salas from the Los Angeles Angels in an Aug. 31 trade. In 17 appearances with New York, he pitched 17 1/3 innings and had a 2.08 ERA.

Salas, 31, has appeared in at least 57 games in all but one year since his 2010 rookie season. His career ERA is 3.84.

MORE: Kallet: Cespedes Sets Great Example With Early Arrival In Florida

Salas will be part of a bullpen that also includes Addison Reed, Hansel Robles and closer Jeurys Familia, although Familia is expected to be suspended to start the season following his arrest on a domestic violence charge. A judge dismissed the charge against Familia, but he still faces discipline from Major League Baseball.

The Mets are also still in the hunt to re-sign free agent lefty Jerry Blevins, Heyman reported.

New York also has signed reliever Tom Gorzelanny to a minor league contract, Heyman reported Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia