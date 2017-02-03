New Jersey Nanny Donates Part Of Liver To Save Toddler She Had Known For Just Weeks

JACKSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey family is calling their nanny an angel sent by God after she donated part of her liver to save their little girl’s life.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported, 16-month-old Talia is back at home following the liver transplant, but she still must be separated from visitors by glass because she’s immunocompromised.

Her father, George Rosko, says Talia was just 2 months old when she was diagnosed with biliary atresia, which about 200 kids a year are born with. The condition causes bile to become trapped in the liver, damaging it. The liver can eventually fail.

“We’ve been in limbo, I would say, since we found out that she needed the transplant. Every day, we’re wondering, waiting,” Rosko said.

Then something completely unexpected happened: Their summer babysitter, who they’d only known for three weeks, told them she wanted to give part of her liver to save Talia’s life.

“It just seemed like a small sacrifice to potentially save the life, and then I went forth with telling the parents,” said Kiersten Miles, 22, of Wall Township.

“I was like, ‘Really? Because that’s, like, a big deal,'” Rosko said.

Miles went through numerous rounds of tests and psych evaluations, all for the little girl who quickly stole her heart. Miles’ mother wasn’t surprised at all.

“She’s always just had a very giving and a big heart,” Karen Miles said.

The transplant was performed Jan. 11. Post surgery, doctors had great news.

“We both went through the surgery and came out with flying colors,” Kiersten said. “As soon as the surgeons left the room, I started crying.”

It was a few days before she got to see Talia again. But when she saw the child’s precious smile, all pain disappeared.

“I remembered exactly why I did it,” Kiersten said. “I would 100 percent do it again.”

“I could tell you thank you for the rest of my life every single day, and it wouldn’t be enough,” Rosko said.

Kiersten and the Roskos hope their story will inspire others to become organ donors.

If you’d like to learn more about organ donation or donate money to help with Talia’s medical costs, visit the following websites:

• http://organdonor.gov

• http://cota.donorpages.com/patientonlinedonation/cotafornataliar/