Not Much On The Line, But New York Football Fans Still Plan To Party On Super Bowl Sunday

February 3, 2017 6:20 PM
Filed Under: Salvador Tiger, Steve Overmyer, Stew Leonard's, Westchester

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Super Bowl weekend is finally here, and while New York may not have a team in the big game, that doesn’t matter if you’re planning a party.

Super Bowl Sunday may be about the game and the commercials, but it’s also about the food. According to the National Retail Federation the average American spends $75 per person for their Super Bowl party.

“No women this year, only guys,” Andy Theodorakis said, “You gotta have something green in there, but we still have all the meet you need.”

Vanessa Mangual has her own strategy for the weekend.

“I start planning on Monday,” she said, “We have an hour beforehand we have foot out. During the game there’s foods, and then at halftime it’s prime-time.”

The hassle of the party is reduced when the grocery store does all the work. Salvador Tiger is the ‘number one mozzarella maker’ in Westchester — in case you’re in the market for a mozzarella football.

“Nice and smooth. So when it’s like that it means it’s ready,” he said.

Fans will also have to decide if they want their wings to be mild, medium, or hot.

“The way I do it at my house, we start off with mild, and always hot sauce around for anyone who wants to spice it up a little bit,” Felix Rodriguez said.

“I like to challenge people and make it hot to begin with. If they can’t handle it then I’ll keep the rest,” Pamela Payne said.

Or you can opt not to invite anybody and do the whole thing by yourself — leftovers included.

 

 

