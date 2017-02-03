CBS2_header-logo
Tonight At 11 ‘Our Hero In Blue’: NYPD Det. Steven McDonald’s Family Shares Precious Memories

February 3, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Kristine Johnson, NYPD, Steven McDonald

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) NYPD Det. Steven McDonald was the city’s hero in blue.

The New York City icon passed away on January 10, three decades after he nearly died in a shooting.

Now, for the first time since his death, CBS2’s Kristine Johnson sat down with his wife and son to talk about their private memories.

It was one of the city’s darkest hours. A young police officer gunned down, on the brink of death.

“I just knew when I looked at their faces that it wasn’t good,” his wife Patti Ann said. “They never thought Steven was going to survive the shooting.”

But McDonald beat the odds.

“I’m very blessed. I feel very blessed that we had 30 and a half years together,” Patti Ann said.

“I didn’t fully appreciate the time, the time that my dad had. You know, like I said in the eulogy, my dad was Superman. I knew my dad went through a lot of pain,” his son Conor said.

Paralyzed, in a wheelchair and using a ventilator to breathe, McDonald moved forward by forgiving the teen who shot him.

“If Steven had not forgiven him, it would have just eaten him up from the inside out,” Patti Ann said.

He became an ambassador for the power of forgiveness to transform lives. Now Patti Ann and Conor McDonald share their private, personal moments and precious memories of the remarkable husband and father.

“I just think of Steven and I know he’s giving me the strength to continue doing what we need to do,” Patti Ann said. “I’m just so grateful that my last memory of him is sleeping and in no pain.”

“We lived a life that not many can say they lived,” Conor said.

Tune in for the full “Our Hero In Blue” special on CBS2 News at 11.

