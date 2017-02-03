Suffolk County Legislators Want To Install Cameras In Parks To Crack Down On Graffiti

February 3, 2017 10:35 PM
Kara Hahn, Sarah Anker, Sophia Hall, Suffolk County

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two Suffolk County legislators are pushing to put surveillance cameras in parks across the county in hopes of cracking down on graffiti and illegal dumping.

Sarah Anker recently found graffiti spray painted on rocks and trees in a park in Mount Sinai and immediately filed a report with police, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported. 

“I was shocked. The next day, there was more graffiti,” Anker said. “If we don’t take care of this now, it will continue.”

Although the details are still being sorted out, the plan is to install cameras in hot spot areas of parks to not only look out for those committing graffiti crimes but also those doing illegal dumping, which has plagued some area parks.

“It’s outrageous to me that people feel like they could dump, they could vandalize, they can graffiti,” fellow legislator Kara Hahn said. “These are protected spaces for the public to use and enjoy.”

