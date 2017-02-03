Trump Continues Feud With Schwarzenegger Over ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Ratings

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is continuing his feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger, saying the movie star “tried hard” to make “Celebrity Apprentice” a success, but has failed.

In an early morning Twitter post Friday, the president kept alive a theme he brought up a day earlier during his first appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast.

“Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard,” Trump said in his tweet.

"Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard," Trump said in his tweet.

Trump, who once hosted the NBC reality TV show, took a pot shot at Schwarzenegger, the current host and former California governor, at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday over a ratings nosedive for the show.

“They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place,” Trump said. “And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes.”

The president then told the audience, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can.”

Trump still has an executive producer credit on the show, CBS News reported.

Schwarzenegger responded quickly to Thursday’s remarks in a video on his verified Twitter account, suggesting that he and Trump switch jobs. That way, Schwarzenegger says, “people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Trump took to Twitter to taunt Schwarzenegger over ratings following the show’s debut earlier this year.

The former California governor later responded on Twitter, saying Trump should work as hard to represent all Americans as he did for TV ratings.

