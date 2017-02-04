2/4 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was a blustery & cold day across the Tri-State, with many spots barely reaching freezing! Expect more clouds to fill in tonight with a cold breeze, so temps overnight will feel like 15 to 25 degrees. Bundle up!
Tomorrow will be warmer, but with considerable cloud cover. There could be a few peaks of sun but it won’t be as bright as today. There could even be a few snow showers that move through the far north/west suburbs, especially over the higher terrains there. Temps will be at or just above seasonable in the low 40s.
Monday will be a brighter day with temps once again in the low 40s…but it will be the calm & quiet before a very unsettled midweek that will feature some wintry precip, heavy rain, and gusty winds.
Have a good night and check back soon for the latest!