Appellate Judge Orders NJ Girl Expelled After Suing To Play On Boys’ Basketball Team Can Return To School

KENILWORTH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A judge has ruled that a New Jersey girl expelled from her Roman Catholic school after her family sued because it wouldn’t let her play on the boys’ basketball team must be allowed to return to school.
Appeals court Judge Amy O’Connor ruled Friday that 12-year-old Sydney Phillips and her younger sister have to be allowed back to St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth until a court hearing.
Their father Scott tells WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron the entire ordeal has been an emotional trainwreck.
“They were met by police, met by the priest, threatened with arrests,” he said. ” My poor daughter was hysterically crying.”
The family went to court after the Archdiocese of Newark informed the family Wednesday of the expulsion. The archdiocese says that the parent and student handbook says that parents will be requested to remove their children if they file lawsuits against the school.
A different judge last month denied the family’s attempt to allow Phillips to play on the eighth grade boys’ basketball team after the girls’ team was canceled.
