Port Authority Police Officers Save 2 Heart Attack Victims In 1 Day At LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Talk about a trying day.
Three Port Authority police officers saved two different travelers who suffered heart attacks at LaGuaria Airport just hours apart Saturday.
Around 10:45 a.m., an 89-year-old man who had just arrived on a Delta flight from Florida lost consciousness and stopped breathing.
Officers Jason Berrios, Joseph Marriane and Anthony Olivetto performed CPR and revived the man, who was then taken to Elmurst Hospital.
Then around 2 p.m., a 67-year-old woman from Tennessee collapsed on the floor of a Port Authority shuttle bus and stopped breathing. The same three officers were able to save her as well.