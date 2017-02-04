Man Arrested For Robbing Elmwood Park Store With Flare Gun

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man is in custody after he attempted to rob a Bergen County store with a flare gun Thursday.
Authorities say they responded to Tracks Smoke Shop on Midland Avenue around 7:00 pm for reports of an armed robbery in progress.
Upon arrival, Elmwood Park police officers observed Gabriel Velez, 33, of Fort Lee attempting to flee the store. After a brief struggle, he was brought under control and placed under arrest.
According to Chief of Police Michael Foligno, the suspect allegedly entered the store and told the employees that he was going to rob them. He brandished a flare gun from his pocket and began loading it with a live flare round, telling the store employee that he was going to shoot him in the face.
The employees confronted the suspect and a short scuffle ensued. Velez managed to break free and attempted to flee the scene, at which time he encountered the police officers, according to Foligno.
No one involved was injured, according to Foligno.
Velez is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and resisting arrest. He was taken to Bergen County Jail and committed on a no bail warrant.
He’s expected to receive his bail hearing within the next 48 hours.