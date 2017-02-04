Nassau County Priest Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography

February 4, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: long beach, Nassau County

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Nassau County priest has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

Police say Christopher King, a 51-year-old parish priest at St. James Episcopal Church in Long Beach, was arrested Friday around 6:00 pm after an investigation revealed pornography involving children less than 16 years of age on his computer devices at his parish residence.

Authorities also found methamphetamine, Xanax pills, and numerous items of drug related paraphernalia at his residence.

King is charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and two counts of seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday.

