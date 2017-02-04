Police Probe Throggs Neck Church Theft

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole $300 from a donation box at a Bronx church.
Police say the woman entered St. Benedict’s Church at 2969 Otis Avenue in Throggs Neck just before 4:30 pm on Jan. 12 and used an unknown object to remove the cash from the locked donation box.
She fled the location in an unknown direction.
Authorities describe the woman as white, approximately 30 to 35-years-old with a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a dark coat, blue jeans, and black and white Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).