Queens Man, 28, Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash On Grand Central Parkway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 28-year-old man was killed after a series of accidents on the Grand Central Parkway in Corona, Queens early Saturday morning.
Police said a black Infiniti sedan got into a minor collision with a gray Nissan Murano while driving east near 49th Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Both drivers pulled over and stopped, and the drivers and passengers got out of their vehicles.
The victim, Hassan Jones, of Ozone Park, New York, who was a passenger in the Infiniti, was assaulted and fell into the roadway, police said.
Police said everyone else involved got back into their vehicles and drove off, leaving Jones lying there.
A short time later, a white Acura sedan, driven by 19-year-old Starlyn-Antonio Colon-Burgos, of Queens, struck Jones while he was lying in the road, police said.
When officers arrived, he was unconscious and unresponsive, and had severe trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Colon-Burgos allegedly fled on foot, but was later arrested.
The Infiniti and Murano have not been located.