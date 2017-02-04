Thousands Rally At Stonewall Inn To Protest Trump Executive Orders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A sea of demonstrators packed Christopher Street outside the Stonewall Inn Saturday to push back against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and immigrants entry from seven Muslim majority nations.
Organizers say it was a show of solidarity with Muslim, Latino, refugee, and immigrant communities at the birthplace of the modern gay rights movement.
Senate Majority Leader and New York lawmaker Chuck Schumer led the crowd in a series of “Dump Trump” chants.
On Friday, a federal judge in Washington State put a nationwide hold on the president’s executive order denying entry to the U.S. to refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The ruling set in motion another weekend of confusion and chaos around the country.
The executive order was signed eight days ago and has been met with nationwide protests every day since. More protests were planned for this weekend, including near Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is spending the weekend.
One Comment
Aren’t they the same countries Obama bombed during his time as President?
Maybe that’s why Obama put that law in place for the Visas and Waivers of those same countries
The same Obama Law that Trump enforced