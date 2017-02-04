Police Question Suspect In Karina Vetrano’s Murder, Sources Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are questioning a suspect in Karina Vetrano‘s murder, sources tell CBS2.
Sources say the male suspect from East New York, Brooklyn was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Vetrano was strangled when she went for a run alone in Spring Creek Park on Aug. 2 of last year. Later that night, her father found her body in the weeds near their Howard Beach home.
Investigators found DNA on her body, but it did not match anyone in the data banks.
Earlier this week, her parents, Phil and Cathy Vetrano, asked the state to allow familial DNA testing, which allows investigators to see if a suspect’s relative is in the DNA system, potentially leading them to the killer.
At this time, no charges have been filed.
One Comment
Name? Photo?