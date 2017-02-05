2/5 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! If you’re going to be out & about early today, bundle up! It’s gonna feel frigid out there with chills in the teens & 20s. We’ll have more clouds through the day along with a few passing flurries – best bet north & west of NYC. It’ll be warmer though, with highs in the upper 30s & low 40s.
Tomorrow will be a sunny & crisp day with highs in the low 40s…but it will be the calm before a stormy couple of days midweek. Tuesday will feature an icy mix north/west and rain for the rest along with temps in the mid 40s…and Wednesday will be even warmer with temps nearing 60 in the City & points south! It will get quite windy as well on Wednesday.
In the meantime, enjoy the relatively quiet weather, and stay warm today!