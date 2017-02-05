1 Man Shot Dead, 1 Critically Wounded In Canarsie, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man was found dead and another critically injured by gunshots in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Sunday.
Officers were called at 5:12 p.m. to 962 East 84th St. in Brooklyn.
They found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head at the scene, police said.
The older victim, identified as Darren Harrison of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The younger man was NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in critical, but stable, condition, police said.
There were no arrests late Sunday and the investigation was ongoing.