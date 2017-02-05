Super Bowl LI: Patriots Come From Behind To Beat Falcons In OT, 34-28 | Photos

1 Man Shot Dead, 1 Critically Wounded In Canarsie, Brooklyn

February 5, 2017 10:55 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Canarsie, Canarsie Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man was found dead and another critically injured by gunshots in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Sunday.

Officers were called at 5:12 p.m. to 962 East 84th St. in Brooklyn.

They found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head at the scene, police said.

The older victim, identified as Darren Harrison of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The younger man was NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in critical, but stable, condition, police said.

There were no arrests late Sunday and the investigation was ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia