CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
WATCH: Authorities Give Update On Karina Vetrano Murder Case | Watch Live

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Masked Man Jumps Over Counter In Violent Bronx Deli Robbery

February 5, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, caught on video, Crime, New York City, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on after two suspects were caught on camera jumping over the counter and wielding a gun during a violent armed robbery of a Bronx deli earlier this week.

According to police, the two men pulled out their weapons and demanded cash from two employees at the Pitman Grocery and Deli on Pitman Avenue in Wakefield at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Police say the first suspect jumped over the counter and struck a 48-year-old employee with his gun before taking money from the cash register.

The second suspect forced another 5-year-old employee to lay on the ground at gunpoint before taking his cash, police say.

Both men then fled the scene.

The 48-year-employee was taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video of the attack can be viewed above.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia