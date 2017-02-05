CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Masked Man Jumps Over Counter In Violent Bronx Deli Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on after two suspects were caught on camera jumping over the counter and wielding a gun during a violent armed robbery of a Bronx deli earlier this week.
According to police, the two men pulled out their weapons and demanded cash from two employees at the Pitman Grocery and Deli on Pitman Avenue in Wakefield at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Police say the first suspect jumped over the counter and struck a 48-year-old employee with his gun before taking money from the cash register.
The second suspect forced another 5-year-old employee to lay on the ground at gunpoint before taking his cash, police say.
Both men then fled the scene.
The 48-year-employee was taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.