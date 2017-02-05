NYC Man With Intellectual Disabilities Reported Missing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Association for the Help of Retarded Children of New York City is asking for the public’s help locating a man with special needs that was reported missing earlier this week.
According to the AHRC, Sheldon Turner, 58, was last seen at a building at 2080 Lexington Avenue on Feb. 3.
Officials say Turner is intellectually disabled, non-verbal and diagnosed with seizures and schizophrenia. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a burgundy sweater with white lettering, black stretch pants, black boots, a black jacket and a red ski hat.
Authorities say Turner is able to understand simple sentences in English and uses gestures and pointing to communicate.
The AHRC is asking anyone with information to contact Marites Gottwald at (212)-987-4160, (347)-309-3831 or (718)-954-0007.