Man Charged With Assaulting Pastor On Street In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was charged Sunday with assaulting a pastor in Newark, in the second attack on the member of the clergy there in one week.
Police arrested Michael Healy of Irvington, New Jersey in the assault on a 63-year-old pastor on Saturday night.
The pastor was walking near Broad and Court streets in Newark when he was attacked, authorities said.
Investigators said the suspect hit the pastor after questioning him about his religious beliefs.
Just last Saturday, an attack on a Newark bishop during mass was caught on camera.
Charles Miller, 48, is charged with assault in connection with the attack on Bishop Manuel Cruz at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, during a special gathering in honor of baseball hall of famer Roberto Clemente.
Miller was charged with assault. In court this past Tuesday, he identified himself as “Rev. Charles Miller,” and offered no explanation for the alleged attack.
Miller pleaded guilty and was ordered held without bail.