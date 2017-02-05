WATCH: Patriots Fans Shower Roger Goodell With Boos During Lombardi Trophy Presentation

February 5, 2017 11:24 PM
Filed Under: Bob Kraft, New England Patriots, Roger Goodell, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork) – Patriots fans are euphoric, but they’re still bitter.

They let NFL commissioner Roger Goodell know Sunday night they haven’t forgotten about how he punished the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady over the 2015 “Deflategate” scandal.

Just before handing the Lombardi Trophy to Patriots owner Bob Kraft, Goodell tried to commend the Patriots, but most of his words were drowned out by booing from Patriots fans in attendance at NRG Stadium.

Kraft also took a shot at Goodell as he was walking off the stage, saying this championship was particularly special because “a lot has transpired over the past two years, and I don’t think that needs any explanation.”

The Patriots came from 25 points behind to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime Sunday in Super Bowl LI.

Brady was suspended for the first four games of this season and the Patriots were fined $1 million and lost a first-round draft pick in 2015 after a NFL-sanctioned investigation determined that the quarterback was involved in a scheme to deflate footballs to gain a competitive advantage.

Brady has maintained his innocence and fought the suspension for more than a year, first through league appeals and then in court.

