Search Continues For Body Of Missing NJ Woman

BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — State police continue to search for the body of 19-year-old New Jersey woman who authorities say was strangled during a robbery late last year.

The search for Sarah Stern remained focused Sunday on the Shark River inlet near the ocean. But crews haven’t fanned out beyond that area.

Stern has been missing since Dec. 2 after her car was found with keys in the ignition on the bridge over the Shark River.

Two lifelong friends of Stern have been charged in her death, including one who was her prom date.

Investigators said her body was dumped by Liam McAtasney, 19, who allegedly strangled Stern after robbing her.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni announced Thursday that McAtasney was charged with murder, desecration of human remains, conspiracy to desecrate human remains, hindering apprehension and robbery.

Prosecutors said Preston Taylor, 19, was also charged with desecration of human remains after they say he helped dump Stern’s body. He was also charged with conspiracy to desecrate human remains, hindering apprehension and contempt.

Attorneys for both men have not returned calls seeking comment on the charges.

The search for Stern’s body resumed on Friday.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)