Westminster Kennel Dog Show Coming To NYC Next Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — They are the best of the best — next weekend, top dogs from across the county will compete for “Best In Show” at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Gail Miller Bisher, Director of Communications for the show, stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to talk about what to expect.
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will kick off at Pier 94 on Saturday, Feb. 11 and end on Tuesday, Feb. 13. See their website for more information.
