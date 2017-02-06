2/6 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re looking at a good deal of sunshine this afternoon with a gentle breeze. And temperature-wise, we should return to where we were yesterday — low 40’s or so.
We’ll see clouds on the move tonight with some showers possible towards daybreak; light freezing rain will be possible well to the north and west. Expect temps to only fall into the upper 30’s or so by daybreak.
We’re fully anticipating periods of rain tomorrow — and freezing rain north and west — with areas of fog. And our temps will be running a little milder in the upper 40’s or so.
Into Wednesday, we’ll see a chance of showers in the morning, but it’s the temps that will have people talking — upper 50’s and low 60’s!
After that, we’ll be watching a system that could potentially deliver several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Stay tuned!