Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 6. 2017

If you relied on the Fox app to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday night, eventually you were let down.
Well, on Monday morning you weren’t let down because Boomer shared how he used technology to watch his beloved Rangers without any issues at all. Jerry Recco enjoyed the story, so he made it his highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
Along with the extensive Super Bowl LI talk, Boomer and Craig used Monday to reflect on all of the memorable championships that we’ve been privy to of late. In addition, Craig talked about how he has a problem with the NFL Man of the Year award, and later the guys discussed Tom Brady’s greatness and the Patriots’ bright future, received a call from a gal named “Maureen,” and got into many more topics.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
