Boston Globe Distributed Early Copies Declaring ‘Bitter End’ To Patriots’ Season

BOSTON, Mass. (CBSNewYork) — Where was the faith?

Some Boston Globe subscribers opened their paper Monday morning to read a front-page headline that suggested the Patriots’ season had ended on a sour note.

In fact, New England stormed back from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI.

The headline in some early editions of the Globe screamed “A BITTER END.” While the caption under the photo only recapped the first half of action, the headline gave the appearance that the Globe was declaring a winner.

Some observers were declaring the headline miscue the Globe’s “DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN” moment, referring to the Chicago Daily Tribune’s erroneous 1948 headline declaring that Thomas Dewey had beaten Harry Truman in the presidential election.

It appears most, if not all, Monday’s early Globe copies were found in Florida, where a sizable contingent of New Englanders spend their winters. It’s not clear how many copies of the newspapers were distributed.

ESPN’s Field Yates posted a photo of the front page on Twitter.

“Family friends in Naples, FL had this delivered to their house this morning,” he wrote. “The perils of early edition newspapers.”

The headline in Boston-area papers Monday was a much more appropriate “WIN FOR THE AGES.”