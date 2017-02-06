EYE ON WEATHER: Freezing Rain Advisory North, West | Radar | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Wheelchair-Bound Man Robbed At Knifepoint In Brooklyn

February 6, 2017 11:14 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police late Monday were searching for a suspect who robbed a Brooklyn man in a wheelchair.

The 53-year-old victim said he went outside to smoke a cigarette early Saturday morning when he was approached by a suspect who had a knife.

It happened outside his apartment in the Weeksville section of Brooklyn.

The robber demanded money and then grabbed a fanny pack containing the victim’s wallet, ID, debit card and a cellphone.

“He said, ‘Give me your money.’ I said, ‘I ain’t got no money,’” the victim told CBS2’s Valerie Castro. “Just nervous because you never know when someone will retaliate.”

The victim used his medic alert device to call for help. He was not injured.

