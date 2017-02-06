City Officials Hand Out Reusable Bags Ahead Of ‘Carryout Bag Law’ Implementation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Department of Sanitation and City Councilman Ben Kallos were handing out free reusable bags to help residents prepare for the implementation of a new ‘carryout bag law.’

However, the law is not without opposition.

Walking out the Fairway market on East 86th Street, Chris told 1010 WINS’ Al Jones that he likes the reusable bags, and uses them all the time. He also runs a delivery service.

“As far as businesswise I don’t know, because you know we get deliveries got eighteen, twenty bags. I don’t know how they’re going to feel about that,” he said.

They’ll be paying for something that used to be free — at least a nickel for plastic or paper bags starting February 15.

“Our reusable bags won’t get caught in trees, they won’t end up in waterways,” Kallos said.

Most importantly, they won’t end up in landfills.

The law is set to go into effect in less than two weeks, but on Monday the New York State Senate passed a bill to stop implementation of the bag tax.

“This bag tax was hastily developed without thought of the impact on low- and middle-class families who are already strapped for cash in New York City. I believe that we must find alternatives to the growing impact of plastic bags on our environment, however this plan was not the way. This moratorium will give the necessary amount of time to develop an economically sound, environmentally friendly way to reduce the use of plastic bags,” State Senator Tony Avella (D- Queens) said.

The bill will be sent to the Assembly later this week.