Community Mourns NYPD Officer Killed In Off Duty Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of police officers and community members came together to honor an NYPD officer killed in a car crash in the Bronx last week.
A candlelight vigil was held outside the 9th Precinct Monday evening to remember 27-year-old Bianca Bennet, who was riding with Sergeant Randolph Price last Wednesday when their sports utility vehicle flipped over and burst into flames just before midnight.
Witnesses described the scene.
“Imagine, bursting into flames. It’s horrible. Poor people,” Alex Corleone told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.
“The vehicle turned over. It flipped and turned over, flipped over and then it stopped,” said witness Pamela Duncan. “When it turned over, then everybody stopped the car and tried to run over there to it but nobody could get to it because it blew up.”
The off-duty Sgt. suffered severe burns on his legs and was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene.
Those who came together Monday night also prayed for Sgt. Price’s speedy recovery.