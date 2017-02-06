Former Head Of Essex County Sheriff’s PBA Accused Of Misusing Union Credit Card

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The former head of the union representing Essex County, New Jersey sheriff’s officers stood charged Monday with using his union credit card for personal expenses.
Christopher Tyminski, 45, of Byram, was charged with theft by deception, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced Monday.
Tyminski, the former president of the Essex County Sheriff’s Officers Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association Local 183, was accused of using his PBA credit card to pay for $14,535 in repairs to his personal vehicle, prosecutors said.
None of the allegations involve Tyminski’s official capacity with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, prosecutors said.
Tyminski was charged on Friday, and is to be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 16, prosecutors said.
Anyone with information on the ongoing case is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards & Corruption Bureau at (862) 520-3700.