FDNY Enlists Diverse Group Of Firefighters To Attract Recruits

February 6, 2017 1:15 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York City’s fire department is pumping $10 million into a new campaign to help recruitment efforts.

Four firefighters who also work as recruiters were chosen as the faces for banners that will be hung up at every firehouse in the city. FDNY chose two men and two women to attract potential recruits.

“Being a young man from the West Indies it was a dream of mine to become a firefighter long before I knew how to attain it,” said Lt. Andrew Brown, who works at Ladder Co. 176 and is one of the faces of the campaign.

Brown said he sees himself as a role model for other African-Americans, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

“Just showing them that its attainable, it doesn’t have to be a far-fetched idea,” Brown said.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said of the 87,000 recruits who have signed up, 31 percent are women and 89 percent are people of color. According to Nigro, both of these groups are underrepresented throughout the fire department.

Nigro said it’s not about getting more applicants, it’s about getting the best ones.

“We are becoming more diverse and more inclusive and in the process we are becoming stronger,” Nigro said.

The recruitment campaign is meant to reach those who don’t have firefighters as family members or neighbors, 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported.

The exam is once every four years.

Filing for the FDNY’s entrance exam opens April 5.

