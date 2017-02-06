Gillibrand Criticizes Trump Travel Ban, Supreme Court Pick

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump’s early days as president, and she continues to speak out.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Xirinachs reported, Gillibrand believes Trump’s travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim countries will not hold up to constitutional law.
“It was antithetical to those core values,” Gillibrand said. “It’s antithetical to what the Statue of Liberty stands for.”
Gillibrand said she will not cast a supporting vote for Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, calling him extreme.
“It’s a very extremely conservative view to believe that corporations have the same rights as individuals,” she said. “I do not support that, and I think he will be wrong for the bench.”
Trump defended his travel ban Monday at an address to military leaders in Tampa.
“We need strong programs, so that people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in, not people that want to destroy us and destroy our country,” Trump said.
Lawyers for two states on Monday told a federal appellate court that restoring the president’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries would “unleash chaos again.”
