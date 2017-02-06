Gillibrand Unveils Bill To Protect Senior Citizens From Financial Scams

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New proposed legislation designed to better protect senior citizens from financial scams has been unveiled on Long Island.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said consolidating financial fraud fighting services into one consumer agency will go a long way to protecting and educating vulnerable senior citizens.
“We think they’ll be able to take all the resources and do it as a one stop shop,” Gillibrand said, adding that the consolidated agency would also be able to do mor eeffective outreach to senior centers. “Having senior centers be knowledgeable so they can teach their seniors what to avoid, so that we can attack it more aggressively.”
Gillibrand outlined the new financial fraud protection legislation to a group of Wyandanch seniors, pointing out that tens of thousands of elderly in New York are victimized every year.