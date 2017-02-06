Game Overmyer: Steve Takes On Former NBA Player John Wallace At Madden 17

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2’s Steve Overmyer loves video games – he has developed multiple apps and helped design console games, and he’s an avid gamer.

So former NBA player John Wallace challenged Overmyer to a game of Madden NFL 17, and he found out one certainty in life – Overymer does not lose.

Wallace played seven seasons in the NBA and is now the head coach of the Gotham Ballers – a team composed of former NBA players.

“We’re the second best league in the world, behind the obvious NBA,” he said.

Wallace has to win. That competitive spirit was born at a young age – but not in sports. He started driving at age 9.

“My dad showed me how to drive, and I used to steal cars when I was younger,” Wallace admitted. “The last car I stole I was 14, and my cousin and my boy went to jail, and that was it for me. That’s when I turned my life to basketball.”

That started Wallace down the path that took him from competing for a national championship in Syracuse in 1996, to serious trash talking in his head-to-head Madden 17 matchup with CBS2’s Overmyer.

“Get a close-up on his face – he’s definitely worried,” Wallace said of Overmyer.

Wallace scored a touchdown first. But Overmyer scored soon afterward.

“It took you way more plays than me to score,” Wallace said.

Wallace went on to score another touchdown – two touchdowns on a total of four plays.

When Wallace was in the NBA, he said he took thousands of dollars from his teammates because he was an expert at Madden. He will now be coaching some of those teammates.

“Being in the NBA is great, but if you’re sitting in the bench, it’s no fun. It sucks. It sucks not playing. It sucks not being involved. Everyone is partying but me – I’ve got to sit on the sidelines and watch them party and watch them have fun? No. So these guys are going to get involved and we’re going to have our own party,” Wallace said.

Overmyer had a party as well – and tasted sweet victory at Madden 17. Overmyer won 13-12 with a field goal.

Wallace would like a rematch.

“I’m going to play you again. I’m going to get this game, and I guarantee you – I’m going to play for whatever you want to play for,” he said.

To learn about how you can become a part-owner of the Gotham Ballers, click here.