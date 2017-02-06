State Moves Closer To Bringing AirTrain Service To LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State has taken another step toward AirTrain service to LaGuardia Airport.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is now seeking proposals for an engineering study so the Metropolitan Transportation Authority can build a new AirTrain station at Willets Point in Queens.
A new Long Island Rail Road station and a new No. 7 Train stop would be located there.
The AirTrain would then transfer passengers to LaGuardia in just six minutes.
“The millions of passengers who travel through LaGuardia each year deserve a convenient and reliable mass transit option that connects this key transportation hub to the heart of Manhattan,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. “We are transforming LaGuardia into a world-class transportation gateway, and an essential piece of the puzzle is ensuring rail mass transit access to the airport. With this action, we’re taking the next major step toward making this a reality.”
The team that the Port Authority selects will create preliminary engineering plans for the construction of up to two new AirTrain stations at LaGuardia, construction of the Willets Point AirTrain station, and construction for the right-of-way between the airport at Willets Point.