Maplewood Fire Renews Concerns Over Lightweight Wood Construction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are fresh questions about lightweight wood construction for large apartment complexes following a six-alarm fire in Maplewood over the weekend.
Crews from 24 different fire companies worked for several hours to extinguish a blaze that destroyed part of an AvalonBay apartment complex under construction at 200 Boyden Avenue.
The apartments were nearing completion with residents scheduled to move into 30 of the units in six weeks.
Two years ago after a fire devoured another AvalonBay complex in Edgewater leaving hundreds homeless, some lawmakers called for revised building codes, but nothing has changed, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
Fire safety advocates argue lightweight wood construction should not be used for high-density structures over three stories, The Record reported. The apartments in Maplewood appear to be four stories.
Maplewood Mayor Victor DeLuca believes AvalonBay has made safety a top priority.
“After the Edgewater fire we met with them and we got an upgrade to the building, there are concrete block firestops that are all the way up from the floor to the roofline,” DeLuca said.
The portion of the complex that burned was under construction and did not yet have fire walls or sprinklers.
AvalonBay released a statement saying, “We are working closely with local authorities to determine the cause of the fire, as well as the potential impacts on the development.”