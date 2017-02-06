CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Maplewood Fire Renews Concerns Over Lightweight Wood Construction

February 6, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Maplewood, Sean Adams

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are fresh questions about lightweight wood construction for large apartment complexes following a six-alarm fire in Maplewood over the weekend.

Crews from 24 different fire companies worked for several hours to extinguish a blaze that destroyed part of an AvalonBay apartment complex under construction at 200 Boyden Avenue.

The apartments were nearing completion with residents scheduled to move into 30 of the units in six weeks.

Two years ago after a fire devoured another AvalonBay complex in Edgewater leaving hundreds homeless, some lawmakers called for revised building codes, but nothing has changed, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

Fire safety advocates argue lightweight wood construction should not be used for high-density structures over three stories, The Record reported. The apartments in Maplewood appear to be four stories.

Maplewood Mayor Victor DeLuca believes AvalonBay has made safety a top priority.

“After the Edgewater fire we met with them and we got an upgrade to the building, there are concrete block firestops that are all the way up from the floor to the roofline,” DeLuca said.

The portion of the complex that burned was under construction and did not yet have fire walls or sprinklers.

AvalonBay released a statement saying, “We are working closely with local authorities to determine the cause of the fire, as well as the potential impacts on the development.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia