Man Goes Onto Ice To Rescue Boy, 10, In Milford, Connecticut

MILFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A crack in the ice and a plunge into frigid water nearly cost a Connecticut boy his life.

But as CBS2’s Lou Young reported, a good Samaritan took quick action on Sunday and risked everything to save the boy.

John O’Rourke, 62, of Milford was pulled from Mondo Pond on Super Bowl Sunday after nearly sacrificing himself to save the 10-year-old boy in trouble. O’Rourke said he has never been that cold.

“It’s cold, it’s like a bunch of needles on you. It’s cold. It’s jarring. But then it just got normal cold, and then really cold,” O’Rourke said. “I was shaking. I was vibrating in the hospital for a long time.”

O’Rourke said he was walking his dog at the time. He said the southern end of the pond is a favorite spot for skating and winter sports.

There were roughly 10 kids kicking around a hockey puck. Witness said the ice seemed fine — right up until the moment it didn’t anymore.

“I turned and he was in. He was very, very frightened. He was screaming, ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to die,’” O’Rourke said. “When I got close to him, I could see that in his eyes — poor little boy.”

O’Rourke grabbed a large stick and slipped out onto the ice on his abdomen.

“I got the stick to him and I started pulling closer to me and me closer to him, and then I go through the ice.

In water too deep to stand in, O’Rourke did what he came to do.

“I was able somehow grab him and throw him up onto on the ice, and then I was able to yell at him to stay flat and wiggle his way over to the shore,” O’Rourke said.

The boy was on shore when police responded to the 911 call. They rescued O’Rourke, but insisted he’s the real thing.

“He’s the real hero in this situation, we believe,” said Milford police Officer Michael DeVito. “We’re trained to do things like this, and he’s obviously not, but if not for his quick response, you know, we could be, you know, going down a different path today.”

The boy’s parents said they are grateful and are reaching out. O’Rourke’s wife, Diane O’Rourke, is equally impressed.

“He’s my hero,” she said. “He didn’t rescue me, but he’s my hero.”

The boy is reportedly still rattled, but in physically good condition.