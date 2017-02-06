A Look At Players Who Have Won The Most Championships In Their Sports

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Sunday night, Tom Brady tied Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley’s record five career Super Bowl wins.
Here’s a look at the athletes who have earned the most championship rings in each of the four major sports.
NFL: Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots (5)
Brady won his fifth Super Bowl on Sunday by rallying the Patriots from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first-ever overtime Super Bowl. Brady and the Patriots also captured world titles following the 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2014 seasons. Brady has now won a record four Super Bowl MVPs.
NFL: Charles Haley, DE, San Francisco 49ers/Dallas Cowboys (5)
Haley was no doubt a great pass rusher, but he also had the fortune of playing for both the team of 1980s (the 49ers) and the team of ’90s (the Cowboys). He helped San Francisco squeak by the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII and rout the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV before joining Dallas in time for their back-to-back Super Bowl wins over Buffalo and then another world title a couple years later over the Steelers. Haley had 4 1/2 sacks in his five Super Bowl appearances.
MLB: Yogi Berra, C, New York Yankees (10)
If Berra’s 10 World Series championships in 18 seasons with the Bronx Bomers aren’t impressive enough, consider that he also played in four other Fall Classics that the Yankees lost. Berra actually won 13 world championship rings — he was on the coaching staffs of the 1969 Mets, 1977 Yankees and 1978 Yankees.
NBA: Bill Russell, C, Boston Celtics (11)
In 13 NBA seasons, Russell won 11 world championships, including eight straight from 1959-66, and played in the NBA Finals 12 times. Russell also won two college national championships at San Francisco.
NHL: Henri Richard, C, Montreal Canadiens (11)
Richard’s 11 championships spanned from 1956 to 1973 and included winning the Stanley Cup five straight years from ’56 to ’60. Of the nine players in NHL history to win the Cup at least seven times, only one — Red Kelly (Red Wings/Maple Leafs) — did not play for the Canadiens.