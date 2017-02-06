Council Bill Would Prevent Businesses From Automatically Renewing Contracts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Have you ever joined a gym in January? You might get what seems like a good deal, until you don’t use the membership.
“Life intervenes, challenges come up, if you don’t go to the gym for a year they should not be able to charge you forever. It’s just not right, it’s fair,” City Councilman David Greenfield (D-Brooklyn) said.
As 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported, Greenfield is introducing a bill that would stop the gym from automatically renewing your contract after a year and continuing to charge you.
“At least once a year the gym would have to say, ‘would you like to re-up your contract for the following amount,” he said.
If you say ‘no’ Greenfield says it should be a clean break — you shouldn’t have to do anything else or pay to get out.
Greenfield’s bill would apply to more than just gyms. It would also cover streaming video services and fruit of the month memberships.
Greenfield is hoping there will be hearings for the bill within a couple of months.