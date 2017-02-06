Group Of Teenage Boys Shove 16-Year-Old Girl Onto Subway Tracks During Robbery In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of teenage boys shoved a teenage girl onto the subway tracks before assaulting and robbing her, police said.
The incident took place at around 8 p.m. Sunday night at the Utica Avenue station in Crown Heights.
The girl was on the platform when at least 10 other teens approached her and threw her onto the tracks, police said. She hurt her head when she landed.
While she was on the tracks, two of the suspects jumped down, attacked her and stole her hat, jacket, ID and $20, according to police.
The victim may have known her attackers, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a complete recovery.
The suspects are still at large.