Tom Brady Says Someone Stole His Super Bowl Jersey, Might Give MVP Truck To James White

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tom Brady’s quest for a fifth Super Bowl ring is over, but he’s still searching for his jersey.

Shortly after Brady and his Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI, the New England quarterback noticed his No. 12 game jersey had gone missing. The next morning, it still hadn’t turned up.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl LI

“If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know,” Brady told reporters Monday at his Super Bowl MVP news conference.

“Those are pretty special ones to keep, you know,” he said. “But what can you do? I’ll take the ring, and that’s good enough for me.”

Brady told a Patriots equipment manager Sunday night that he remembered placing it in his locker, adding that “someone stole it.”

After looking through his bags to no avail, Brady told owner Robert Kraft that “someone stole my game jersey.” Kraft told Brady: “You better look online.”

MORE: Palladino: Patriots Earned G.O.A.T. Label In Breathtaking Fashion

In the overtime victory, in which the Patriots had trailed 28-3 in the third quarter, Brady, the first QB ever to win five Super Bowls, completed 43 of 62 passes for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards. He also threw two touchdowns.

Brady won the Super Bowl MVP award for the fourth time, but he said he believes running back James White was more deserving. White had 14 receptions for 110 yards and scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner, and a two-point conversion.

Brady suggested he might give the MVP truck to White, just as he did two years ago to Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler.

“I think James White deserves it. It’d be nice for him,” Brady said. “It took a real team effort.”