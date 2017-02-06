States Say Restoring Trump’s Travel Ban Would ‘Unleash Chaos’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota have told a federal appellate court it would “unleash chaos again” if it lifted an order temporarily halting President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

In briefs filed early Monday morning with the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Washington state and Minnesota said Trump’s travel ban harmed residents, businesses and universities and was unconstitutional.

The appellate court this weekend denied the Trump administration’s request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a hold on the ban nationwide but sought briefs from both Washington state and the federal government.

The Justice Department has until Monday afternoon to file its court motion.

Trump’s order a caused confusion for many foreigners trying to reach the United States, prompted nationwide airport protests and led to multiple court challenges.

On Sunday, the president tweeted, “I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!”

Meanwhile, dozens of tech companies, including giants like Apple, Google, and Uber, are siding with Washington state, filing

briefs late Sunday with a federal appellate court saying the Trump executive order hurts their businesses by making it harder to recruit employees.

The companies also said the travel ban would prompt businesses to build operations outside the United States.

